WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


53°F
Clear
Feels Like 53°
Winds NNW 12 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear53°
26°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear68°
43°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy70°
45°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Rain52°
35°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Mostly Cloudy49°
36°

AUDIO: Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider with Matt Derrick

by on March 13, 2018 at 4:23 PM (2 hours ago)

Every Tuesday during the NFL season from 3:30-4:00 p.m on 580 Sports Talk we will be discussing all things Chiefs on our Hermans Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider. 

Matt Derrick of Chiefsdigest.com will be joining the show to break down all the latest news and notes from the Chiefs weekly press conferences, the latest headlines, plus game recaps and previews.

The Chiefs made plenty of moves on Tuesday, signing Sammy Watkins, Anthony Hitchens, how do they improve the Chiefs in 2018, did they pay to much for Watkins, what is the biggest drawback of Watkins, what do they Chiefs do in free agency now? 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.