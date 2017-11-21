AUDIO: Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider with Matt Derrick

Every Tuesday during the NFL season from 3:30-4:00 p.m on 580 Sports Talk we will be discussing all things Chiefs on our Hermans Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider.

Matt Derrick of Chiefsdigest.com will be joining the show to break down all the latest news and notes from the Chiefs weekly press conferences, the latest headlines, plus game recaps and previews.

Matt sheds some light on the debacle against the Giants, the biggest issues, why the offense struggles, is this team more like 5-0 or more like 1-4, the game against the Bills, plus the play-calling of Andy Reid.