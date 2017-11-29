WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider Matt Derrick

by on November 29, 2017 at 8:59 AM (4 hours ago)

very Tuesday during the NFL season from 3:30-4:00 p.m on 580 Sports Talk we will be discussing all things Chiefs on our Hermans Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider. 

Matt Derrick of Chiefsdigest.com will be joining the show to break down all the latest news and notes from the Chiefs weekly press conferences, the latest headlines, plus game recaps and previews. 

The Chiefs are in a tailspin, Matt breaks down the Chiefs offensive struggles, is it time to make a move at quarterback, what is wrong with the offensive line, how do the Chiefs match up with the Jets plus more. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn.