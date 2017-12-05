WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider with Matt Derrick

by on December 5, 2017 at 4:43 PM (2 hours ago)

Every Tuesday during the NFL season from 3:30-4:00 p.m on 580 Sports Talk we will be discussing all things Chiefs on our Hermans Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider. 

Matt Derrick of Chiefsdigest.com will be joining the show to break down all the latest news and notes from the Chiefs weekly press conferences, the latest headlines, plus game recaps and previews. 

What on earth has had happened to the Chiefs defense, and why did the offense get better, who is the one calling the plays, what has happened to Justin Houston’s game making ability, the reason why the Chiefs will be the Raiders and why the Raiders skill guys should concern the Chiefs. 

