AUDIO: Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider with Matt Derrick

by on December 12, 2017 at 4:39 PM (2 hours ago)

Every Tuesday during the NFL season from 3:30-4:00 p.m on 580 Sports Talk we will be discussing all things Chiefs on our Hermans Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider. 

Matt Derrick of Chiefsdigest.com will be joining the show to break down all the latest news and notes from the Chiefs weekly press conferences, the latest headlines, plus game recaps and previews. 

What was the key to the Raider win, what stood out to Matt most in the win, what cause the “edge” they played with, why was the running game rolling, what stands out about the Chargers, how good are the Chargers, plus more. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.