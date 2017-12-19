WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider with Matt Derrick

by on December 19, 2017 at 4:34 PM (2 hours ago)

Every Tuesday during the NFL season from 3:30-4:00 p.m on 580 Sports Talk we will be discussing all things Chiefs on our Hermans Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider. 

Matt Derrick of Chiefsdigest.com will be joining the show to break down all the latest news and notes from the Chiefs weekly press conferences, the latest headlines, plus game recaps and previews. 

The Chiefs are one win away from locking up the AFC West for the second year in a row. The guys recap the win against the Chargers, what was the key, why has the defense and the running game improved the last two games plus a Dolphins preview.

 

