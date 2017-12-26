WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Hermans Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider with Matt Derrick

by on December 26, 2017 at 5:15 PM (3 hours ago)

Every Tuesday during the NFL season from 3:30-4:00 p.m on 580 Sports Talk we will be discussing all things Chiefs on our Hermans Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider. 

Matt Derrick of Chiefsdigest.com will be joining the show to break down all the latest news and notes from the Chiefs weekly press conferences, the latest headlines, plus game recaps and previews. 

The Chiefs took care of business against the Dolphins and locked up the AFC West Division. They recap the win, discuss the three game win streak, the defense turnaround during the last six weeks plus a peak at the rest of this week. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.