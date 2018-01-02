AUDIO: Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider with Matt Derrick

Every Tuesday during the NFL season from 3:30-4:00 p.m on 580 Sports Talk we will be discussing all things Chiefs on our Hermans Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider.

Matt Derrick of Chiefsdigest.com will be joining the show to break down all the latest news and notes from the Chiefs weekly press conferences, the latest headlines, plus game recaps and previews.

What stood out most by Patrick Mahomes, the guys break down the rookies first start. Was one start enough to make Mahomes the starting QB in 2018? They also recap the second unit’s play against the Broncos and the match-up with the Titans coming up on Saturday.