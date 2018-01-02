WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


19°F
Clear
Feels Like
Winds SW 9 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy24°
15°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy25°

Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear26°
11°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear34°
12°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear43°
34°

AUDIO: Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider with Matt Derrick

by on January 2, 2018 at 4:23 PM (5 hours ago)

Every Tuesday during the NFL season from 3:30-4:00 p.m on 580 Sports Talk we will be discussing all things Chiefs on our Hermans Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider. 

Matt Derrick of Chiefsdigest.com will be joining the show to break down all the latest news and notes from the Chiefs weekly press conferences, the latest headlines, plus game recaps and previews. 

What stood out most by Patrick Mahomes, the guys break down the rookies first start. Was one start enough to make Mahomes the starting QB in 2018? They also recap the second unit’s play against the Broncos and the match-up with the Titans coming up on Saturday.

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.