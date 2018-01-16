AUDIO: Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider with Matt Derrick

Every Tuesday during the NFL season from 3:30-4:00 p.m on 580 Sports Talk we will be discussing all things Chiefs on our Hermans Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider.

Matt Derrick of Chiefsdigest.com will be joining the show to break down all the latest news and notes from the Chiefs weekly press conferences, the latest headlines, plus game recaps and previews.

The Chiefs off-season is in full swing as they gear up for the 2018 season. The key questions for the Chiefs are on the defensive side of the ball, is it a scheme issue or are they players not performing up to their level, who should the Chiefs cut? How will Eric Bieniemy do as the offensive coordinator and what will KC do in the off season

