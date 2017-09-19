WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider with Matt Derrick

by on September 19, 2017 at 5:33 PM (2 hours ago)

Every Tuesday during the NFL season from 3:30-4:00 p.m on 580 Sports Talk we will be discussing all things Chiefs on our Hermans Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider. 

Matt Derrick of Chiefsdigest.com will be joining the show to break down all the latest news and notes from the Chiefs weekly press conferences, the latest headlines, plus game recaps and previews. 

They recap Alex Smith’s great start, why he is throwing it down field, the offense uniqueness, what the defense is doing to get pressure on the QB, the secondary without Eric Berry, plus a preview of the Chiefs and Chargers game on Sunday. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.