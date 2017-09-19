AUDIO: Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider with Matt Derrick

Every Tuesday during the NFL season from 3:30-4:00 p.m on 580 Sports Talk we will be discussing all things Chiefs on our Hermans Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider.

Matt Derrick of Chiefsdigest.com will be joining the show to break down all the latest news and notes from the Chiefs weekly press conferences, the latest headlines, plus game recaps and previews.

They recap Alex Smith’s great start, why he is throwing it down field, the offense uniqueness, what the defense is doing to get pressure on the QB, the secondary without Eric Berry, plus a preview of the Chiefs and Chargers game on Sunday.