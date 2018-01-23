WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider with Matt Derrick

by on January 23, 2018 at 4:51 PM

Every Tuesday during the NFL season from 3:30-4:00 p.m on 580 Sports Talk we will be discussing all things Chiefs on our Hermans Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider. 

Matt Derrick of Chiefsdigest.com will be joining the show to break down all the latest news and notes from the Chiefs weekly press conferences, the latest headlines, plus game recaps and previews. 

Did the Chiefs make the mistake of Smith over Foles last year, what is the biggest difference between the Eagles and the Chiefs, roster wise, what will the Chiefs do at the backup quarterback spot, plus the Chiefs and the ticket holders, how do they help mend the disappointment. 

