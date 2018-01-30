WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider with Matt Derrick

by on January 30, 2018 at 4:47 PM

Every Tuesday during the NFL season from 3:30-4:00 p.m on 580 Sports Talk we will be discussing all things Chiefs on our Hermans Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider. 

Matt Derrick of Chiefsdigest.com will be joining the show to break down all the latest news and notes from the Chiefs weekly press conferences, the latest headlines, plus game recaps and previews. 

The Chiefs made some coaching moves, how do those moves change this team, does it change anything roster/team wise? Is Andy Reid too stubborn in terms of changes in his staff? Alex Smith spoke at radio row at the Super Bowl and commented on possibly being traded, is he sending a message, plus more off-season talk. 

