AUDIO: Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider with Matt Derrick

Every Tuesday during the NFL season we will be discussing all things Chiefs on our Chiefs Insider.

Matt Derrick of Chiefsdigest.com will be joining the show to break down all the latest news and notes from the Chiefs weekly press conferences, the latest headlines, plus game recaps and previews.

Matt shares his thoughts on the Pedersen led Eagles to a Super Bowl, did Pedersen learn anything from Reid’s mistakes, also his take on the Chiefs trade of Alex Smith for Kendall Fuller/3rd round pick, Alex Smith’s legacy as a Chief, should the Chiefs go after Malcolm Butler and the future for Andy Reid.