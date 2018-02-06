WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


12°F
Clear
Feels Like
Winds NW 7 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear29°
21°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy51°
25°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy32°
15°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Snow Showers22°
12°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy29°
17°

AUDIO: Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider with Matt Derrick

by on February 6, 2018 at 4:55 PM

Every Tuesday during the NFL season from 3:30-4:00 p.m on 580 Sports Talk we will be discussing all things Chiefs on our Hermans Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider. 

Matt Derrick of Chiefsdigest.com will be joining the show to break down all the latest news and notes from the Chiefs weekly press conferences, the latest headlines, plus game recaps and previews.

Matt shares his thoughts on the Pedersen led Eagles to a Super Bowl, did Pedersen learn anything from Reid’s mistakes, also his take on the Chiefs trade of Alex Smith for Kendall Fuller/3rd round pick, Alex Smith’s legacy as a Chief, should the Chiefs go after Malcolm Butler and the future for Andy Reid. 

 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.