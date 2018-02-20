WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider with Matt Derrick

by on February 20, 2018 at 4:36 PM (35 mins ago)

Every Tuesday during the NFL season from 3:30-4:00 p.m on 580 Sports Talk we will be discussing all things Chiefs on our Hermans Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider. 

Matt Derrick of Chiefsdigest.com will be joining the show to break down all the latest news and notes from the Chiefs weekly press conferences, the latest headlines, plus game recaps and previews.

Should the Chiefs trade Marcus Peters, is he worth a long term contract extension, what could you get for trading Peters in return. How does David Amerson joining the Chiefs maybe change the secondary for KC, what are the odds the Chiefs get the NFL draft in 2019 and 2020. 

