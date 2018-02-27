WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider with Matt Derrick

by on February 27, 2018 at 4:18 PM (2 hours ago)

Every Tuesday during the NFL season from 3:30-4:00 p.m on 580 Sports Talk we will be discussing all things Chiefs on our Hermans Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider. 

Matt Derrick of Chiefsdigest.com will be joining the show to break down all the latest news and notes from the Chiefs weekly press conferences, the latest headlines, plus game recaps and previews.

Why did the Chiefs decide to trade Marcus Peters, was there another avenue for the Chiefs to go elsewhere, who was in charge of this trade: Reid, Veach or Hunt? Who will replace Ron Parker, and what do we expect Reid and Veach to say at the combine. 

