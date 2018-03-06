WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


36°F
Overcast
Feels Like 25°
Winds NW 21 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy45°
26°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy46°
22°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear49°
31°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear64°
38°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of a Thunderstorm61°
36°

AUDIO: Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider with Matt Derrick

by on March 6, 2018 at 4:20 PM (3 hours ago)

Every Tuesday during the NFL season from 3:30-4:00 p.m on 580 Sports Talk we will be discussing all things Chiefs on our Hermans Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider. 

Matt Derrick of Chiefsdigest.com will be joining the show to break down all the latest news and notes from the Chiefs weekly press conferences, the latest headlines, plus game recaps and previews.

What is the latest news from the combine, who did the Chiefs talk to, what are the Chiefs going to do in the NFL Draft, who stood out at the positions for the Chiefs in this years draft. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.