AUDIO: Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider with Matt Derrick

by on September 26, 2017 at 5:05 PM (2 hours ago)

Every Tuesday during the NFL season from 3:30-4:00 p.m on 580 Sports Talk we will be discussing all things Chiefs on our Hermans Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider. 

Matt Derrick of Chiefsdigest.com will be joining the show to break down all the latest news and notes from the Chiefs weekly press conferences, the latest headlines, plus game recaps and previews. 

The guys discuss the Chiefs win against the Chargers, the impact of Kareem Hunt, should he be on a touch count, the defense with Terrance Mitchell, the lack of impact of Kelce plus a look at the Redskins. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.