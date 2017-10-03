WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


73°F
Overcast
Feels Like 73°
Winds North 13 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Thunderstorm85°
61°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm69°
64°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Thunderstorm80°
68°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Thunderstorm80°
55°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear75°
56°

AUDIO: Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider with Matt Derrick

by on October 3, 2017 at 4:25 PM (3 hours ago)

Every Tuesday during the NFL season from 3:30-4:00 p.m on 580 Sports Talk we will be discussing all things Chiefs on our Hermans Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider. 

Matt Derrick of Chiefsdigest.com will be joining the show to break down all the latest news and notes from the Chiefs weekly press conferences, the latest headlines, plus game recaps and previews. 

The guys discuss the big comeback win against Washington, the offense rolling, who is the MVP, Hunt or Smith, the offensive line issues and what makes the Houston Texans game scary. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.