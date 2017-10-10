AUDIO: Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider with Matt Derrick

very Tuesday during the NFL season from 3:30-4:00 p.m on 580 Sports Talk we will be discussing all things Chiefs on our Hermans Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider.

Matt Derrick of Chiefsdigest.com will be joining the show to break down all the latest news and notes from the Chiefs weekly press conferences, the latest headlines, plus game recaps and previews.

The guys discuss the win against Houston, Alex Smith’s dominance, the injury status of Kelce, what Pittsburgh has to offer, plus the offensive line status.