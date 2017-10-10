WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider with Matt Derrick

by on October 10, 2017 at 4:35 PM (2 hours ago)

very Tuesday during the NFL season from 3:30-4:00 p.m on 580 Sports Talk we will be discussing all things Chiefs on our Hermans Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider. 

Matt Derrick of Chiefsdigest.com will be joining the show to break down all the latest news and notes from the Chiefs weekly press conferences, the latest headlines, plus game recaps and previews. 

The guys discuss the win against Houston, Alex Smith’s dominance, the injury status of Kelce, what Pittsburgh has to offer, plus the offensive line status. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.