AUDIO: Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider with Matt Derrick

by on October 17, 2017 at 5:30 PM (2 hours ago)

Every Tuesday during the NFL season from 3:30-4:00 p.m on 580 Sports Talk we will be discussing all things Chiefs on our Hermans Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider. 

Matt Derrick of Chiefsdigest.com will be joining the show to break down all the latest news and notes from the Chiefs weekly press conferences, the latest headlines, plus game recaps and previews. 

The guys recap the loss to the Steelers, why the Steelers have the Chiefs number, how does the Offense bounce back, what area should the Chiefs be worried about, and gives us the latest update on the injury status of Chiefs players. 

