AUDIO: Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider with Matt Derrick.

Every Tuesday during the NFL season from 3:30-4:00 p.m on 580 Sports Talk we will be discussing all things Chiefs on our Hermans Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider.

Matt Derrick of Chiefsdigest.com will be joining the show to break down all the latest news and notes from the Chiefs weekly press conferences, the latest headlines, plus game recaps and previews.

They discuss the defensive woes in the pass rush and the secondary, the latest injury news and who could be coming back for the Chiefs against the Broncos, the offense, are they under more pressure, the use of Kareem Hunt, and the match-up that is a huge positive for the Chiefs against the Broncos.