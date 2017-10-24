WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


56°F
Clear
Feels Like 56°
Winds NW 14 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear58°
40°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear73°
48°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy71°
35°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Mostly Cloudy46°
31°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy47°
30°

AUDIO: Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider with Matt Derrick.

by on October 24, 2017 at 4:43 PM (2 hours ago)

Every Tuesday during the NFL season from 3:30-4:00 p.m on 580 Sports Talk we will be discussing all things Chiefs on our Hermans Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider. 

Matt Derrick of Chiefsdigest.com will be joining the show to break down all the latest news and notes from the Chiefs weekly press conferences, the latest headlines, plus game recaps and previews. 

They discuss the defensive woes in the pass rush and the secondary, the latest injury news and who could be coming back for the Chiefs against the Broncos, the offense, are they under more pressure, the use of Kareem Hunt, and the match-up that is a huge positive for the Chiefs against the Broncos. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.