AUDIO: Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider with Matt Derrick

Every Tuesday during the NFL season from 3:30-4:00 p.m on 580 Sports Talk we will be discussing all things Chiefs on our Hermans Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider.

Matt Derrick of Chiefsdigest.com will be joining the show to break down all the latest news and notes from the Chiefs weekly press conferences, the latest headlines, plus game recaps and previews.

They recap the win against the Broncos, discuss the reason why the Chiefs run defense is struggling so much, will Tamba Hali play, how will the return of LDT help and a preview of the Chiefs taking on the Cowboys this Sunday.