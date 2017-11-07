WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider with Matt Derrick

by on November 7, 2017 at 4:25 PM (2 hours ago)

Every Tuesday during the NFL season from 3:30-4:00 p.m on 580 Sports Talk we will be discussing all things Chiefs on our Hermans Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider. 

Matt Derrick of Chiefsdigest.com will be joining the show to break down all the latest news and notes from the Chiefs weekly press conferences, the latest headlines, plus game recaps and previews.

They discuss the struggles for the defense against the Cowboys and why the run game has struggled the last four games, what do we expect of the Chiefs coming off the bye week, how will Tamba Hali help out this team. 

