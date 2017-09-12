WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


74°F
Clear
Feels Like 74°
Winds North 0 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy81°
56°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear89°
61°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy91°
67°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear92°
71°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy92°
64°

AUDIO: Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider with Matt Derrick

by on September 12, 2017 at 6:04 PM (2 hours ago)

Every Tuesday during the NFL season from 3:30-4:00 p.m on 580 Sports Talk we will be discussing all things Chiefs on our Hermans Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider. 

Matt Derrick of Chiefsdigest.com will be joining the show to break down all the latest news and notes from the Chiefs weekly press conferences, the latest headlines, plus game recaps and previews. 

Matt recaps his trip to New England, shares his thoughts on Alex Smith, Kareem Hunt, the defense, what the Eagles bring to the table plus what the Chiefs will miss with Eric Berry being gone. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.