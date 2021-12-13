      Weather Alert

AUDIO: Herron and Maxwell Recap 2021 Volleyball Season.

Dec 13, 2021 @ 1:41pm

The No. 6-ranked Washburn volleyball team finished its historic season as the NCAA National runner-up after falling to No. 9 Tampa in a hard-fought three sets on its home court Saturday evening. Washburn closes the year with a record of 31-6.

The six Ichabods of Genna BergKelsey GordonMadison JohnsonAllison MaxwellFaith Rottinghaus, and Allison Sadler were all freshman on a team that went 18-12 in 2017.b Since then, WU has compiled a record of 91-15 and gone to the NCAA Tournament all three seasons, won the NCAA Central Region title twice, and reached two Final Four matches.

Hear from Chris Herron as he recaps the Elite Eight and discusses this spectacular year. 

Hear from Allison Maxwell as we discusses the Elite Eight run and why this team is so special. 

