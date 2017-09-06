WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: High School Whip-Around with Rick Peterson

by on September 6, 2017 at 6:02 PM (2 hours ago)

Every Wednesday from 4:30 to 5:00 on 580 Sports Talk will be high school sports chatter with Rick Peterson of the Topeka Capital Journal as part of our Briggs Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram High School Whip-Around. 

The guys will talk all things high school sports every Wednesday on 580 Sports Talk. Football, volleyball, basketball, whatever is of note, the guys will bring it up. 

They take a peak at the week one action of the high school football season plus take a look at week two and discuss an impressive win total of Kevin Bordewick of Washburn Rural. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.