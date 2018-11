Every Wednesday “Pistol” Rick Peterson of the Topeka Capital-Journal joins 580 Sports Talk to discuss all things high school sports in the capital city on the High School Whiparound.

This week we discuss the All-City Top 11 teams – were the Offensive and Defensive players of the year easy choices? We also give a call out to the city’s best linemen, and we take a quick peek into the basketball season with some interesting tidbits with the year ready to tip off next week.