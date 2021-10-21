AUDIO: Ichabod Setter Sadler Handles Law and Ball

The Ichabods will host a top-three matchup on Thursday evening against No. 3 Central Missouri. Washburn defeated then-ranked No. 7 UCM earlier this season in four sets.
Start time is at 6:00 at Lee Arena.
Ichabod senior setter Alison Sadler is having another fantastic year leading the Ichabods to a #1 ranking and a 19-2 record for the season. Sadler, just became the fifth setter in Ichabod history to reach 3,000 assists, does it all on and off the court.
Sadler is currently in the Washburn Law School and has the tough task of trying to lead a team to a National Title and also handle the load of a first year law student.
Hear from Sadler how she handles the double duty, the schedule she keeps plus much more.