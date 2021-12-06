AUDIO: Ichabod Volleyball Earns Three Seed in Elite Eight, Faces West Texas AM

The Washburn volleyball team has punched its ticket to the NCAA Elite Eight Tournament! The Ichabods will be the three-seed in the tournament and will take on the six-seed West Texas A&M in the national quarterfinal match at 11 a.m. CT on Dec. 9.
Hear from Ichabod Volleyball Head Coach Chris Herron recap the weekend regional win and preview the game against WTAM.
The Ichabods are ranked sixth in the nation and hold a record 29-5 this season. Washburn claimed the NCAA Central Region title after defeating No. 10 Winona State and No. 1 Central Missouri in four sets and then a sweep over No. 15 Concordia-St. Paul secured the NCAA national tournament berth.
Washburn has faced West Texas A&M six times since 1989 and WU leads the series, 4-2. These two teams last met on Sept. 14, 2019, and the Ichabods swept the Lady Buffs by the set scores of 25-22, 25-22, and 25-14.
West Texas A&M (26-4, 14-3 LSC) earned a trip to the NCAA national tournament after defeating No. 8 Colorado School of Mines, No. 22 UT Tyler, and No. 3 MSU-Denver. In the regional championship match, the Lady Buffs completed the reverse sweep over Roadrunners, winning 18-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-18, and 15-8.