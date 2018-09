No. 21 Washburn volleyball look to extend its streak as it takes on the challenge of playing away from the friendly confines of Lee Arena this weekend as it begins a six-match road swing.

Washburn is 15-0 on the season after taking down Emporia State earlier this week.

Washburn’s 15-0 run to open the 2018 campaign ties 2009 mark for the best start in program-history.

Head Coach Chris Herron share his thoughts on the hot start, how to keep it going plus much more.