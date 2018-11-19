AUDIO: Ichabod Volleyball Ready for Elite Eight

The Ichabod Volleyball team is heading to the Elite Eight for the second time in school history.

Washburn took down Concordia-St.Paul on Saturday in Kearney, Nebraska to advance out of the NCAA South Central Region.

The Ichabods, now 32-4 on the season, were down two sets to one but came back to win in five sets.

Washburn will face Wingate on November 29th, in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania.

Hear from Head Coach Chris Herron on the weekend that saw the Ichabods win two matches in five sets and win three matches in three days.