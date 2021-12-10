      Weather Alert

AUDIO: Ichabods Advance to Final Four

Dec 10, 2021 @ 10:37am

The Washburn volleyball team punched its ticket to the Final Four after a 3-1 win over West Texas A&M in the NCAA national quarterfinal match on Thursday afternoon. The Ichabods will face the No. 2-seed and No. 13-ranked Western Washington in the semifinal on Friday at 4 p.m. CT.

Hear from Head Coach Chris Herron as he recaps the win and previews the game against Western Washington. 

Friday’s match will mark just the second time these two programs have faced each other and will be a rematch of the 2007 national semifinal. Western Washington came out on top, 3-1, on Nov. 30, 2007 in Topeka, Kan., to advance to the national championship match.

Washburn won by the set scores of 25-22, 25-19, 21-25, and 25-21 to improve its record to 30-5 on the year. West Texas A&M’s season comes to a close with a mark of 26-5.

NOTES:

  • The Ichabods will play in their third national semifinal match in program history; WU reached the Final Four in 2007 and 2018.
  • Washburn has only played Western Washington once. WW defeated WU, 3-1, on Nov. 30, 2007 in the national semifinal.
  • Western Washington swept Daemen in the quarterfinals today, 25-12, 25-16, and 25-19 to push its winning streak to 20 in a row and improve its record to 25-4.
  • When playing as the No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament, WU is 6-3.
  • When playing against a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament, WU is 1-3.
