AUDIO: Ichabods Advance to Final Four

The Washburn volleyball team punched its ticket to the Final Four after a 3-1 win over West Texas A&M in the NCAA national quarterfinal match on Thursday afternoon. The Ichabods will face the No. 2-seed and No. 13-ranked Western Washington in the semifinal on Friday at 4 p.m. CT.
Hear from Head Coach Chris Herron as he recaps the win and previews the game against Western Washington.
Friday’s match will mark just the second time these two programs have faced each other and will be a rematch of the 2007 national semifinal. Western Washington came out on top, 3-1, on Nov. 30, 2007 in Topeka, Kan., to advance to the national championship match.
Washburn won by the set scores of 25-22, 25-19, 21-25, and 25-21 to improve its record to 30-5 on the year. West Texas A&M’s season comes to a close with a mark of 26-5.
