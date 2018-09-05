AUDIO: Ichabods Eager for Sixth Ranked Bearcats

The Washburn Ichabods return to Yager Stadium on Sept. 6 to home the home slate with top-10 ranked Northwest Missouri.

Thursday’s game will be the second-straight season the Ichabods have open the home schedule with Northwest Missouri.

In 2017, the No. 1-ranked Bearcats held off a final drive by the Ichabods picking up a 20-14 win over the Ichabods.

Northwest leads the all-time series 31-6 winning the last 13 meetings.

Washburn’s last win in the series came in a 31-28 win in Maryville on Oct. 8, 2005 en route to the Ichabods’ only MIAA football championship.

Austin Tillman- Linebacker

JJ Letcher-Punt Returner

Jake Horner-Wide Receiver

Alvin Houston-Defensive Back

Head Coach Craig Schurig