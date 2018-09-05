AUDIO: Ichabods Eager for Sixth Ranked Bearcats

The Washburn Ichabods return to Yager Stadium on Sept. 6 to home the home slate with top-10 ranked Northwest Missouri.
Thursday’s game will be the second-straight season the Ichabods have open the home schedule with Northwest Missouri.
In 2017, the No. 1-ranked Bearcats held off a final drive by the Ichabods picking up a 20-14 win over the Ichabods.
Northwest leads the all-time series 31-6 winning the last 13 meetings.
Washburn’s last win in the series came in a 31-28 win in Maryville on Oct. 8, 2005 en route to the Ichabods’ only MIAA football championship.
Austin Tillman- Linebacker
JJ Letcher-Punt Returner
Jake Horner-Wide Receiver
Alvin Houston-Defensive Back
Head Coach Craig Schurig