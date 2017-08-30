WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


82°F
Partly Cloudy
Feels Like 83°
Winds Variable 5 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy82°
59°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear84°
61°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy81°
61°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear85°
64°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear90°
67°

AUDIO: Ichabods Gear Up for Season Opener

by on August 30, 2017 at 12:49 PM (1 hour ago)

The Washburn Ichabods will open its 127th season of football on Aug. 31 when they will travel to Tahlequah, Okla., to take on the Northeastern State RiverHawks.

The Ichabods finished in a tie for fourth last season finishing the season with a 7-5 record. The Washburn Ichabods were picked sixth in the both the MIAA Preseason Coaches and Media
Polls.

Washburn returns 14 starters from last year squad but will have new quarterback they will have to break in. 

Logan Twehous and Blake Peterson, both sophomores, will see action on Thursday. Twehous will get the start but Peterson will play. 

Hear from the starter Twehous and All-MIAA defensive lineman Trey Parker as they gear up for the game on Thursday. 

Logan Twehous

Trey Parker 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.