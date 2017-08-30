AUDIO: Ichabods Gear Up for Season Opener

The Washburn Ichabods will open its 127th season of football on Aug. 31 when they will travel to Tahlequah, Okla., to take on the Northeastern State RiverHawks.

The Ichabods finished in a tie for fourth last season finishing the season with a 7-5 record. The Washburn Ichabods were picked sixth in the both the MIAA Preseason Coaches and Media

Polls.

Washburn returns 14 starters from last year squad but will have new quarterback they will have to break in.

Logan Twehous and Blake Peterson, both sophomores, will see action on Thursday. Twehous will get the start but Peterson will play.

Hear from the starter Twehous and All-MIAA defensive lineman Trey Parker as they gear up for the game on Thursday.

Logan Twehous

Trey Parker