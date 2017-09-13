WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Ichabods Look to Bounce Back Against Lions

by on September 13, 2017 at 1:44 PM (3 hours ago)

The Washburn Ichabods return to the road to take on the Lindenwood Lions at 6 p.m., in St. Charles,Mo. 

Washburn is coming off a 20-14 loss to No. 1-ranked Northwest Missouri in its home opener falling to 1-1 on the season.

The Lions are 1-1 after setting a school record rushing for 417 yards with three players running for at
least 70 yards and the most in NCAA Division II this season.

The six-point loss to Northwest Missouri last time out was the Bearcats’ closest game since September of 2015 and the Ichabod defense held Northwest to their lowest point total since the 2014 season.

Jace Williams

Corey Ballentine

Peter Pfannenstiel.

Austin Tillman

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn.