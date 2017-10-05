AUDIO: Ichabods Look to Push Winning Streak to Four

The Washburn Ichabod football team returns home looking for its fourth-straight win when they will play host to the Missouri Southern State University Lions on Oct. 7 with a 1 p.m. kickoff from Yager Stadium.

Washburn is coming off a 35-20 win over Pittsburg State winning its third regular season game in a row over the Gorillas in Pittsburg.

The Lions are 0-5 this season after falling 16-6 to Nebraska-Kearney last time out.

The Lions are ranked last in the MIAA in scoring offense at 9.8 per game and 11th in scoring defense allowing 41.6 points per game.

The Ichabods have the third-best scoring defense in the MIAA allowing an average of 18.2 ppg.

A few Ichabods previewed the game coming up against the Lions and looked back at the win against the Gorillas.

Jalen Durham-Defensive Lineman

Zach Willis-Running Back

Perry Schmeideler-Kicker/Punter

Offensive Lineman Bob Marco