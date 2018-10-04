AUDIO: Ichabods Look to Bounce Back Against Riverhawks

The Washburn Ichabods return home for Hall of Fame Saturday when they will face Northeastern State at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Washburn (2-3, 2-3 MIAA) is coming off a 38-7 loss to Missouri Western last time out on Sept. 29 in St. Joseph which snapped a three-game Ichabod winning streak over the Griffons.

The RiverHawks (0-5, 0-5 MIAA) is were topped by Nebraska-Kearney 49-7 last time out and enter the game with a seven-game losing streak dating back to last season.

The Ichabods are 7-1 all-time against the RiverHawks and have won the last six in the series.

