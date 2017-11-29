WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Ichabods Ready for Bowl Game Against Rams

by on November 29, 2017 at 8:28 PM (5 mins ago)

For the second straight season, the Washburn Ichabods are off to a postseason bowl game as they will take on Angelo State on Dec. 2 in the C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl in Copperas Cove, Texas.

The game will mark Washburn’s 13th postseason game appearance in program history and its seventh bowl game. 

Washburn is 6-5 this season coming off a 26-20 loss to Emporia State in its season finale.

Angelo State is 6-4 this season coming off a 74-24 win over Texas Permian Basin in its final regular season game of the year and have won its last three games entering the bowl contest.

This is the first ever meeting between the Rams and the Ichabods. 

Listen to the Ichabod players gear up for the bowl game, how surprised they were at finding out they were going to a bowl game plus what makes the Rams tough. 

DJ Olmstead-Safety

Mickeel Stewart-Running back

Blake Peterson-Quarterback

Peter Pfannenstiel- Outside linebacker 

