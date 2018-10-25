AUDIO: Ichabods Ready for Turnpike Tussle

The Washburn Ichabods return to Yager Stadium where they have won their last three games to face Emporia State on Saturday with a 1 p.m. kickoff time.

The Ichabods (4-4, 4-4 MIAA) were shutout last time out in a 34-0 loss at Central Oklahoma.

The Hornets have a matching 4-4 record after falling to Missouri Western on the ESU Homecoming last weekend.

The Ichabods and the Hornets are in a three-way tie for sixth-place in the MIAA standings with Nebraska-Kearney.

ESU leads the all-time series 56-52-6.

After Washburn won eight in a row in the series from 2004 to 2011, the Hornets have won the last three and five of the last six.

