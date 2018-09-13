AUDIO: Ichabods Ready to Bounce Back Against Tigers

The Washburn Ichabods return to the road on September, 15th to face the No. 17-ranked Fort Hays State Tigers on Saturday night at 7 p.m. inside Lewis Field in Hays, Kansas.

The Ichabods are coming off a 38-17 loss to then-ranked No. 6-ranked Northwest Missouri State Bearcats.

Last time out for the then No. 5-ranked FHSU Tigers lost 23-13 at Missouri Western.

Washburn fell to the Tigers last season in Hays 37-20 on October 14th.

Hear from several Ichabods as they recap the loss to the Bearcats and preview the game against the Tigers.

Corey Ballentine- Cornerback- Player Profile

Will Hamilton-Wide Receiver- Player Profile

Blake Peterson-Quarterback

Heath Tucker- Safety

Brooks Peavler- Linebacker

Craig Schurig- Head Coach