AUDIO: Ichabods Shut Out Riverhawks On Homecoming

The Washburn Ichabod football team tossed its first shutout in 73 games and recorded the first shutout on Homecoming since 1989 in a 35-0 win over Northeastern State in Yager Stadium on Saturday. Washburn, who improves to 7-2 on the season, will battle another 7-2 team next weekend in Pittsburg when the Ichabods travel to face the Gorillas.
Washburn finished with 30 first downs rushing for 292 yards on 52 carries averaging 5.6 yards per carry while the Riverhawks were limited to 56 yards on 32 attempts. Washburn finished with 257 yards passing while the RiverHawks had 87. As a team, Washburn had 549 yards of total offense compared to 143 for NSU.
The last time the Ichabods recorded a shutout on Homecoming was on Oct. 7, 1989 in a 9-0 win over Lincoln.
