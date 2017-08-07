AUDIO: Ichabods Start up Fall Camp

The Washburn Ichabods started up their fall camp on Monday, August 7th as they gear up for their first game on August 31st against Northeastern State in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.

The Ichabods are coming off a 7-5 season last year and made the post season for the first time since 2011.

Washburn returns eight starters on offense and five on defense and special teams they return both their punter and kicker going into the 2017 season.

The Ichabods had their annual media day on Monday. Hear from plenty of the Ichabods as they gear up for their season.

Craig Schurig-Head Coach

Logan Twehous-Quarterback

Corey Ballentine-Cornerback

Trey Parker-Defensive Line

Derrick McGreevy-Linebacker

Carey Woods-Wide Receiver

Peter Pfannenstiel-Safety

Jake Riederer-Offensive Line

Mickeel Stewart-Running back