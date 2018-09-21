AUDIO: Jacob Klemz Starts Out Junior Season with Consecutive Wins

Junior cross country standout Jacob Klemz made history for Washburn after being named the Division II Men’s National Athlete of the Week on Monday by the US Track & Field and Cross Country Association. This is the first time an Ichabod has achieved this honor in Washburn program history.

Klemz can run fast and run fast for long periods of time. He turned in a personal-best 8K time of 24.45.4 in his victory at the Missouri Sourthern Stampede.

Hear from the junior about his off-season training plus his goals for the upcoming year.