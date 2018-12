The man picked to follow Bill Snyder is Chris Klieman.

The three time national champion head coach of North Dakota State was named the head coach of Kansas State on Monday evening.

Klieman, who will coach NDSU until their season ends, is 51 years old and has been the head coach of North Dakota State for the last five seasons.

Jake Trotter, covers the Big 12 for ESPN.com, came on 580 Sports Talk to discuss the fit for Klieman at K-State.