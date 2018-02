Every Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk the guys will talk all things KU athletics on our Jayhawk Weekly Report.

Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star joins the show to break down the latest news and notes for KU athletics.

Bill Self is switching up the lineup, we break down why he is inserting Lightfoot, how will it change the offense, how much will it help the defense, the game against TCU, who is the best match-up for the Jayhawks tonight and more.