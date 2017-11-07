AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly with Jesse Newell

Every Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk the guys will talk all things KU athletics on our Briggs Subaru of Lawrence Jayhawk Weekly Report.

Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star joins the show to break down the latest news and notes for KU athletics.

They discuss is this rock bottom for the Jayhawk football program, where does the program go from here, is there talk of making a change in the department, the keys to the game against the Longhorns, plus basketball talks about 3 pointers and post players.