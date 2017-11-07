WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


42°F
Mostly Cloudy
Feels Like 38°
Winds NNE 7 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear49°
28°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear51°
31°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear48°
25°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy46°
40°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Overcast54°
37°

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly with Jesse Newell

by on November 7, 2017 at 5:58 PM (42 mins ago)

Every Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk the guys will talk all things KU athletics on our Briggs Subaru of Lawrence Jayhawk Weekly Report. 

Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star joins the show to break down the latest news and notes for KU athletics. 

They discuss is this rock bottom for the Jayhawk football program, where does the program go from here, is there talk of making a change in the department, the keys to the game against the Longhorns, plus basketball talks about 3 pointers and post players. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.