AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly with Jesse Newell

by on November 14, 2017 at 5:17 PM (1 hour ago)

Every Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk the guys will talk all things KU athletics on our Briggs Subaru of Lawrence Jayhawk Weekly Report. 

Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star joins the show to break down the latest news and notes for KU athletics. 

The first exciting game of basketball is on Tuesday night at the Champions Classic.

Kansas takes on Kentucky, they discuss all things KU vs Kentucky, the possibility of Silvio De Sousa joining the team in December, what makes Kentucky a tough match-up.

They also break down the final two games of KU football and will that make a big impact on Beaty’s future. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.