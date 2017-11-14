AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly with Jesse Newell

Every Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk the guys will talk all things KU athletics on our Briggs Subaru of Lawrence Jayhawk Weekly Report.

Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star joins the show to break down the latest news and notes for KU athletics.

The first exciting game of basketball is on Tuesday night at the Champions Classic.

Kansas takes on Kentucky, they discuss all things KU vs Kentucky, the possibility of Silvio De Sousa joining the team in December, what makes Kentucky a tough match-up.

They also break down the final two games of KU football and will that make a big impact on Beaty’s future.