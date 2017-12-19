AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly with Jesse Newell

Every Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk the guys will talk all things KU athletics on our Jayhawk Weekly Report.

Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star joins the show to break down the latest news and notes for KU athletics.

The Jayhawks rolled over the Mavericks on Monday night and reinforcements could be coming. The guys discuss the latest news on Billy Preson and Silio De Sousa, will they play against Texas or will it take longer, what is the biggest issue for KU going into Big 12 play.