AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly with Jesse Newell

Every Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk the guys will talk all things KU athletics on our Jayhawk Weekly Report.

Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star joins the show to break down the latest news and notes for KU athletics.

The Jayhawks are 2-1 in Big 12 play and just earned their second road victory in Big 12 play over TCU. What is the biggest concern for the Hawks? The latest update on Preston and De Sousa, the two game coming up for the Hawks this week including the game against Iowa State on Tuesday, plus what is the wrong with Malik Newman.