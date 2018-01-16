AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly with Jesse Newell

Every Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk the guys will talk all things KU athletics on our Jayhawk Weekly Report.

Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star joins the show to break down the latest news and notes for KU athletics.

The Jayhawks sit alone at the top of the Big 12 standings after their road win at West Virginia, what was the key to the 2nd half, how has Udoka improved, how good has the defense been in Big 12 play, why is the match-up against Baylor scary, plus will Self wear the pullover again?